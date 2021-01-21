UrduPoint.com
CM Directs To Complete Work On Electricity Projects Within Stipulated Time

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 05:03 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to complete the up-gradation work of all electricity projects within the stipulated period.

He was chairing a high-level meeting in this regard along with the administrative secretaries of departments concerned and high officials of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO).

The Chief Minister was briefed on progress of work on projects related to power infrastructure up-gradation and other development projects. The Chief Minister was told that work on addressing the issues of low voltage and load shedding was underway with full swing across the province.

The CM was further told that work on several projects of up-gradation of PESCO infrastructure and addressing the issues of low voltage was continued and on completion these projects would address the issues of load shedding and low voltage in KP.

The Chief Minister directed that up-gradation work on PESCO system should be completed within stipulated time.

He also directed for identification of land in different districts for construction of new grid stations. He directed the deputy commissioners to submit a report in this regard within a fortnight positively.

