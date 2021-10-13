UrduPoint.com

CM Directs To Constitute Special Squad To Curb Beggar Mafia

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 10:00 AM

CM directs to constitute special squad to curb beggar mafia

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday directed to constitute a special squad to curb beggar mafia which would take action in various zones in phases.

The CM said that doctors would pay regular visits to old age homes for treatment of elderly people living there.

He said that after Multan, community welfare centre would be set up in Lahore for transgenders and they would be made useful for people.

He was presiding over a meeting of social welfare department, in which measures taken for the welfare of poor segments were discussed.

He said that shelter homes would be made functional this year in Gujranwala, Multan, Pakpattan and Jhang whereas two new children homes would be established in Attock and Toba Tek Singh.

Buzdar said that a state-of-the-art institute would be established for treatment of drug addicts and technical and vocational training would also be imparted to the addicts.

