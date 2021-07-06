CM directs to end illegal weapons, narcotics from KP

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mamood Khan has directed police to take concrete and visible steps to end illegal weapons and narcotics

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mamood Khan has directed police to take concrete and visible steps to end illegal weapons and narcotics.

He expressed these views during a high level meeting held here on Tuesday to review in detail the overall law and order situation in the province.

It was principally decided in the meeting to ban issuance of new arms license. A case to this end will be moved to the provincial cabinet for formal approval.

Besides Chief Secretary KP, Dr. Kazim Niaz and Inspector General of Police KP, Muazam Jah Ansari, the meeting was also attended by all Divisional Commissioners, Regional Police officers and other high ups of Police and Home department.

Inspector General Police Muazzam Jah Ansari gave detail briefing regarding the steps taken to improve law & order situation in the province and future course of action in this regard.

The Chief Minister while expressing his concerns on the incidents of murders in different parts of the province, directed police for concrete steps under a well devised strategy to effectively prevent such incidents in future.

He decided to hold fortnightly meetings on regular basis to review law & order situation in the province and directed that all the RPOs will brief the review meeting about law & order situation in their respective regions and measures taken by them to improve the situation.

The Chief Minister said that provincial government would provide all out resources to the police to improve law & order situation in the province and added that police needed to further improve its overall performance.

Underlining the need to ensure writ of law at every level, the Chief Minister directed the Police high ups to have close eye on anti-social elements across the province.

Mahmood Khan also directed the high ups of police to work out a strategy to further strengthen the Counter Terrorism department and Special Branch of Police to enable them effectively deal with the challenges of modern time.

While briefing the meeting about various aspects of future course of action to improve law & order situation in the province, it was informed that police was working to collect and tabulate data of all blood feuds and property disputes across the province.

It was further informed that Narcotic Eradication Teams (NET) were being constituted at all district headquarters under the direct command of District Police Officers to net the big fishes involved in drug trafficking.

Briefing the meeting about the overall performance and achievements of police during the year 2021, it was apprised that 496 intelligence based operations were conducted and 113 suspects were detained.

Similarly, more than 15,000 Kilograms of various narcotics were seized and about 16,000 accused were arrested during various actions against narcotics adding that more than 17,000 accused were also arrested during actions against illegal arms and ammunition.

The forum was also informed that a total of 206 cases were registered, 663 accused were charged and 587 accused were arrested during crackdowns against land mafia during the current year.

The Chief Minister termed Good Governance Strategy as an important priority area of his government and said that divisional commissioners and RPOs would be responsible for the implementation of the policy in letter & spirit.

He directed all the Commissioners to initiate massive crackdown against encroachments across the province and hand over the retrieved land to the concerned departments within two months time period.

He also directed the divisional and district administrations for crackdowns against the use of polythene bags in all over the province.