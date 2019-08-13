CM directs to ensure best arrangements of cleanliness

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to ensure best arrangements for the cleanliness in Lahore as well as in Punjab.

According to a handout issued here on Tuesday, instructions have been issued to authorities, solid waste management companies, commissioners and deputy commissioners in this regard.

The chief minister said animal waste should be timely and properly disposed of. No animal waste should be seen in streets or mohallas.

He said solid waste companies, concerned departments and administration should ensure the arrangements made for cleanliness at any cost.

Arrangements of cleanliness should be better than the last year, he added.

He said officers of concerned departments should personally monitor the arrangements.

He said all-out resources should be utilized for further improving the cleanliness arrangements and complaints of citizens regarding cleanliness should be immediate redressed.