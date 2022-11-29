UrduPoint.com

CM Directs To Ensure Effective Governance To Facilitate Public

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2022 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting on good governance strategy and directed all departments to facilitate people by timely resolving their issues in.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary, Dr. Shahzad Bangash IG Police Moazzam Jah Ansari, administrative secretaries, commissioners, deputy commissioners, and other concerned officials.

The meeting was informed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ranks first in the timely redressal of public complaints for the fourth consecutive year as per citizen portal data. On the occasion, the chief minister directed Inspector General Police to launch a decisive crackdown on street crimes and the Works Department was directed to prepare a report of corrupt employees within four days.

He also instructed the district administration to keep a close eye on the performance of Patwaris and after every 15 days, the concerned departments and district administrations will present their performance reports for last year.

He said that the results of all the reforms should be visible to facilitate people. He directed the district administration to launch a crackdown on hoarding, adulteration, and drug peddlers to purge society of all crimes.

The chief minister directed to include all concerned officers should be included in the dispute resolution committees(DRCs) to resolve public issues at the earliest. He said that regional police officers ( RPOs) should also be directed to formulate a plan to deal with the chaotic traffic situation in big cities.

To achieve the goal of good governance, he said that district administration should regularly hold open court and revenue court, besides strict monitoring of ongoing development work.

He warned of taking disciplinary action if any government servant was found guilty of negligence in duty.

