CM directs to ensure fool proof security on Eid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Hamza Shahbaz Sharif reviewed law and order situation in the province and security arrangements of foreigners especially Chinese people.

He was chairing a meeting at chief minister's office here on Sunday in which arrangements being made to ensure the life and property of the masses on Eid-Ul Fitr also came under consideration.

The chief minister directed to ensure foolproof security on moon night and Eid congregations as well as mobilize district law & order committees. He urged public representatives to play their proactive role for the betterment of law & order in their respective districts and no stone should be left unturned for ensuring the security of the masses.

The CM ordered to undertake effective steps against one wheeling and directed to take indiscriminate action against those found involved in one wheeling. He resolved that no compromise would be made on the steps being taken for ensuring the safety and security of the masses.

Inspector General Police and concerned officials gave him a briefing on the arrangements being made for the security of the people across the province.

Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad, MPs Awais Leghari, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Jahangir Khanzada, Zeeshan Rafique, Atta Tarar, Chief Secretary, IGP, ACS(Home), Principal Secretary to CM and officials concerned attended the meeting while commissioners and RPOs participated in the meeting via video link.