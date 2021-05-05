UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Directs To Ensure Strict Compliance On SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

CM directs to ensure strict compliance on SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday directed Commissioner Capt (retd ) Muhammad Usman Yunis to ensure strict compliance of anti-corona SOPs and no permission be granted to violate government instructions.

In a statement, the CM directed to constitute monitoring teams for Eid holidays while taking every step to overcome the corona pandemic.

He also directed to further improve cleanliness arrangements by making joint efforts with the LWMC. The cleanliness system should be reformed and a comprehensive beautification plan be devised by the administration and the PHA for the city, he continued.

The CM said that the work would be started in Lahore on mega projects soon, adding that work be accelerated to construct underground water tanks. Similarly, new parking plazas would also be constructed to overcome parking issues, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Water Holidays Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Kahmiri Hurriyat leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai pas ..

5 minutes ago

Complaints about harassment, blasphemy and anti-go ..

29 minutes ago

Armed Forces&#039; achievements contributed to str ..

47 minutes ago

Reconstruction of Mansehra road to be completed wi ..

1 minute ago

Ousted Myanmar lawmakers announce 'people's defens ..

1 minute ago

SAARC CCI office bearers express sympathy with Ind ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.