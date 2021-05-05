CM directs to ensure strict compliance on SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday directed Commissioner Capt (retd ) Muhammad Usman Yunis to ensure strict compliance of anti-corona SOPs and no permission be granted to violate government instructions.

In a statement, the CM directed to constitute monitoring teams for Eid holidays while taking every step to overcome the corona pandemic.

He also directed to further improve cleanliness arrangements by making joint efforts with the LWMC. The cleanliness system should be reformed and a comprehensive beautification plan be devised by the administration and the PHA for the city, he continued.

The CM said that the work would be started in Lahore on mega projects soon, adding that work be accelerated to construct underground water tanks. Similarly, new parking plazas would also be constructed to overcome parking issues, he added.