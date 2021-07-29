UrduPoint.com
CM Directs To Ensure Timely Completion Of Dams To Meet Water Needs

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 11:38 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan here on Thursday directed the concerned officials to ensure early completion of dams to meet future water needs in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan here on Thursday directed the concerned officials to ensure early completion of dams to meet future water needs in the province.

He said this while chairing a meeting on implementation and progress of development projects of Irrigation and Public Health Engineering Department.

The chief minister said incumbent provincial government was taking possible measures to address water related issues to decrease crisis of water in the areas.

It was also the responsibility of concerned officials to play their role to resolve problems of the public in their areas, he added.

He said the process of issuing tenders for development projects should be expedited in order to start them for the interest of the people and the province.

A timeline should be fixed for the implementation of all projects, he added.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Ministers including Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar, Parliamentary Secretary for Information Bushra Rind, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Hafiz Abdul Basit, Secretary Finance Abdul Rehman Bazdar, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Zahid Saleem, Secretary PHE Saleh Muhammad Nasir, Secretary Irrigation Ali Akbar Baloch, Secretary Information Suhail-ur-Rehman Baloch and other officials.

The meeting reviewed the schemes included in the Annual Development Program 2021-22 of PHE and Irrigation Department.

The meeting was briefed in detail on the implementation of development projects and their progress by the PHE department.

The meeting was also briefed about 510 schemes for the current financial year.

Phase-II plan to convert existing water supply schemes to solar energy is also included, said in the briefing.

The meeting was informed that there was also a plan to install water filtration plants in government buildings.

The secretary Irrigation maintained that the development projects for the current financial year included 254 projects in which 106 are ongoing and 143 are new while 5 projects for the command area of development.

The meeting was also briefed about under construction dams of the projects including Gashkor Dam, Babar Kutch Dam and Burj Aziz Dam.

