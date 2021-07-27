CM directs to ensure timely,quality completion of uplift projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday said implementation of funds issuing of development projects would be ensured timely so that the fruits of growth processes could reach the people in a timely manner

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday said implementation of funds issuing of development projects would be ensured timely so that the fruits of growth processes could reach the people in a timely manner.

He expressed these views while chairing meeting regarding the development projects involved in PSDP for improving the monitoring system of development schemes, setting the lifeline of the schemes and review quarterly submitting reports.

He also briefed on the progress of road and building sector projects included in the PSDP of the last financial years and matters relating to commencement of implementation of building sector schemes in the PSDP for the current financial year.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Hafiz Abdul Basit, Secretary Finance Minister Abdul Rehman Bazdar, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Zahid Saleem, Secretary Building Ghulam Ali Baloch, Secretary Roads Saleem Awan, Secretary Local Government Ahmad Raza, Secretary Information Sohail-ur-Rehman Baloch, Secretary S & GAD Moin-ur-Rehman, Secretary Implementation Abdullah Khan and other concerned officials.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister directed that a meeting of the committees for approval of development projects' PWD and DSC would be conducted so that timely starting of new uplift projects, acceleration of implementation and better utilizing of allocated funds of projects would be ensured.

The Chief Minister directed that divisional committees should be made more stable and active for monitoring and implementation of projects.

Earlier, ACS Planning and Development held a meeting where informed that the development program for the financial year 2021-22 included 3811 projects out of which 2286 are new and 1525 have ongoing projects.

The meeting was further informed by the building department that a master plan was made for construction of the model boarding schools included 15-acres in which schools hostel, gymnasium, ground for residential of staff and other facilities including would be provided.

The meeting was also briefed about GOR style District Residential Complex on construction, new and ongoing development projects in road sector, 105 and 77 of them are priority projects.

The Chief Minister on the occasion directed to ensure timely and quality completion of the projects.