CM Directs To Ensure Transparency In Distribution Of Relief Items Among Flood Victims

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2022 | 03:50 PM

CM directs to ensure transparency in distribution of relief items among flood victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed planning for construction of safety embankments and flood protection walls at sensitive places to minimize damages from floods in future .

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting on flood situation and ongoing rescue and relief operation in the flood affected areas of the province.

He said that efforts were being made to minimize damages in any flood situation in future.

During the meeting, it was informed that more than 350,000 people were evacuated from their homes due to advance flood alert and damages were reduced due to timely arrangements and evacuation at large scale.

Chief Minister said that people affected from floods would be compensated according to new government' policy.

He directed the district administration to ensuretransparency in the distribution relief items among flood victims, adding relief items to undeserving people would not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against those responsible for misusing relief items.

He also directed swift distribution of medicines, chlorination tablets and mosquito nets in flood-hit areas to stop spread of diseases and epidemic.

