CM Directs To Expand Rescue-1122 Service To Tehsil Level

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2022 | 04:40 PM

CM directs to expand Rescue-1122 service to tehsil level

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the Relief and Rehabilitation Department to expand the Rescue-1122 service to all tehsils in the province.

In view of the changing conditions and climatic variations, Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has always taken personal interest in establishing Rescue-1122 and expanding the service in the field of relief.

On the special instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Department of Planning and Development, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa not only approved the plans for several districts, but in many districts the Rescue-1122 service is operational today and this series is now expanding to the Tehsil level.

In a statement , The chief minister said that all the available resources would be utilized to strengthen the Rescue-1122 on modern lines with the aim to ensure the availability of timely rescue services to the citizen.

In the relief sector, in the last fiscal year, the Planning and Development Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Development Working Party meeting approved plans worth about 10 billion for the establishment of new substations in the province including the newly merged districts. The relief operations were underway due to heavy rains in the affected districts of the province.

