Open Menu

CM Directs To Expand Sehat Card Program

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2024 | 04:30 PM

CM directs to expand Sehat Card program

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Monday chaired a meeting on Sehat Card program and took important decisions aimed at improving healthcare accessibility in the province.

The meeting was attended by Health Advisor Ehtisham Ali, Finance Advisor Muzzammil Aslam, administrative secretaries, officials from the health department, and representatives from State Life Insurance.

Chief Minister agreed in principle to include life insurance for citizens under the Sehat Card scheme. He directed concerned officials to prepare a detailed plan for its formal approval at the earliest.

He also addressed complaints regarding the lack of heart surgeries at the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) due to reduced rates under the Sehat Card.

He ordered Sehat Card officials to ensure these surgeries continue, assuring that all costs related to heart operations would be borne by the provincial government, leaving no financial burden on the patients.

Chief Minister said that government is committed to expanding the program to cover more diseases, and steps are being taken to include more reputed hospitals under the Sehat Card scheme.

He also emphasized that transparency would be a key focus in the expansion of the Sehat Card program.

He assured that all outstanding dues owed to State Life Insurance would be paid on a priority basis to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services.

He said that providing free and quality healthcare to the public is the government's top priority.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All From Government Top

Recent Stories

Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

2 hours ago
 Wahab shares interesting story about past friendsh ..

Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..

2 hours ago
 Teenager gang-raped during robbery in Pakpattan

Teenager gang-raped during robbery in Pakpattan

3 hours ago
 SC backs PTI for reserved seats in detailed verdic ..

SC backs PTI for reserved seats in detailed verdict

3 hours ago
 PM to present Pakistan’s perspective on regional ..

PM to present Pakistan’s perspective on regional, global issues at UNGA

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

1 day ago
 KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

2 days ago
 Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

2 days ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan