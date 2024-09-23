CM Directs To Expand Sehat Card Program
Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Monday chaired a meeting on Sehat Card program and took important decisions aimed at improving healthcare accessibility in the province.
The meeting was attended by Health Advisor Ehtisham Ali, Finance Advisor Muzzammil Aslam, administrative secretaries, officials from the health department, and representatives from State Life Insurance.
Chief Minister agreed in principle to include life insurance for citizens under the Sehat Card scheme. He directed concerned officials to prepare a detailed plan for its formal approval at the earliest.
He also addressed complaints regarding the lack of heart surgeries at the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) due to reduced rates under the Sehat Card.
He ordered Sehat Card officials to ensure these surgeries continue, assuring that all costs related to heart operations would be borne by the provincial government, leaving no financial burden on the patients.
Chief Minister said that government is committed to expanding the program to cover more diseases, and steps are being taken to include more reputed hospitals under the Sehat Card scheme.
He also emphasized that transparency would be a key focus in the expansion of the Sehat Card program.
He assured that all outstanding dues owed to State Life Insurance would be paid on a priority basis to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services.
He said that providing free and quality healthcare to the public is the government's top priority.
