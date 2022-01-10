UrduPoint.com

CM Directs To Expedite Anti-corona Vaccination Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2022 | 06:27 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday directed to expedite anti-corona vaccination drive to ensure administering of booster dose to citizens.

In a press statement, the Chief Minister expressed his concern over an increase in corona cases and maintained that the government was taking every step to protect the lives of citizens.

He said the administrative machinery and line departments were fully vigilant to take necessary steps, adding that effective implementation on Standards Operating Procedures (SOPs) wouldhelp in overcoming the spread of virus. "The citizens should fully observe SOPs for protectingtheir lives", CM added.

