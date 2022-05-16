CM directs to expedite rescue operation

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has directed to expedite rescue operation in the wake of boat capsize incident in river Ravi near Nankana Sahi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has directed to expedite rescue operation in the wake of boat capsize incident in river Ravi near Nankana Sahib.

The chief minister directed to utilize all necessary resources in order to save human lives and asked the departments concerned to continue relief and rescue efforts.

The CM sought a report from Commissioner Lahore Division about the incident.