CM Directs To Expedite Rescue Operation For Stranded Murree Tourists

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2022 | 05:20 PM

CM directs to expedite rescue operation for stranded Murree tourists

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday directed to expedite the rescue operation for stranded tourists in Murree due to heavy snowfall.

He said this while presiding over a meeting held here to review in detail situation developed in Murree after heavy snowfall.

The meeting was told that necessary machinery was being shifted to Murree, whereas all roads leading to Murree had already been closed.

The Punjab government was in frequent contact with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for better coordination in the situation.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar instructed to use all out resources to rescue all the stranded tourists before night.

He said that an emergency had been imposed after declaring Murree snowfall as natural calamity while help of army had been sought for rescue activities besides deploying additional police force in the area.

Food and other essential items were being provided to the tourists on priority,the meeting was told.

