CM directs to form JIT on firing incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has directed the Inspector General of Police to constitute a Joint Investigation Team on incident of firing at PTI chief Imran Khan's container.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister said that the Counter Terrorism Department will be included in the JIT so that the motives behind the incident can be investigated.

The chief minister said that mobile phones have been taken into possession after suspending the police staff which leaked the video statement of the accused to the media.

The CM said that investigation would be conducted into the incident from every aspect.