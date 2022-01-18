UrduPoint.com

CM Directs To Further Expedite Covid 19 Vaccination Process

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2022 | 03:50 PM

CM directs to further expedite Covid 19 vaccination process

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed measures being taken to protect people from the fifth wave of Covid-19.

The chief minister directed strict implementation on the Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOPs) to avoid its spread.

He directed to further expedite process of administering booster shots against Covid-19. The health department should continue awareness campaign regarding booster shots, he added.

The progress made on 'Naya Pakistan National Health card' programme was also discussed during the meeting.

He said the health insurance card was a flagship initiative of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf which would ensure provision of free treatment to every family amounting Rs one million.

The chief ministers said that number of beds had been increased from 10,000 to 30,000 for people under the universal healthcare programme.

He said that number of public and private hospitals on panel had also been enhancedfrom 43 to 150.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Naya Pakistan Progress Family From Million Yasmin Rashid Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz says ouster of PTI govt just matter o ..

Maryam Nawaz says ouster of PTI govt just matter of days

52 minutes ago
 New German Gov't Considers Relations With Russia I ..

New German Gov't Considers Relations With Russia Important - Baerbock

34 minutes ago
 Russia Interested in Good Relations With Germany, ..

Russia Interested in Good Relations With Germany, Overcoming Pressing Problems - ..

34 minutes ago
 5-member dacoit gang busted

5-member dacoit gang busted

34 minutes ago
 French Presidential Candidate Zemmour Says Would R ..

French Presidential Candidate Zemmour Says Would Repeat Controversial Remarks on ..

34 minutes ago
 Indonesia trade surplus in December 2021 shrinks t ..

Indonesia trade surplus in December 2021 shrinks to 1.02 bln USD

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.