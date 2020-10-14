CM directs to improve cleanliness situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Malik Amjad Ali Noon called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and apprised him about the company affairs.

The CM directed to improve cleanliness situation in the city and further instructed to give particular attention to cleaning of backward localities.

"I want all areas neat and clean and would visit the city soon to personally reviewcleanliness situation," the CM affirmed.

The cleanliness arrangements should be made better than the best and the government would extend all-out support in this regard, he said. The provincial metropolis should be made an exemplary city with regard to cleanliness arrangements, he added