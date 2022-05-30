UrduPoint.com

CM Directs To Improve Supply Of Four

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Monday ordered to further improve the supply of subsidized flour across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Monday ordered to further improve the supply of subsidized flour across Punjab.

While presiding over a meeting here at his office, the chief minister directed strict monitoring of wheat grinding and flour supply in the market.

He stressed that every penny of Rs 200 billion worth of subsidy should reach the common man, adding that exit routes of Punjab should be closely monitored to curb the smuggling of wheat and flour and police and line departments should take effective measures to curb smuggling.

Hamza Shahbaz said the government was aware of the difficulties and it would soon give more relief to the people by reducing the prices of ghee and sugar.

The meeting reviewed the mechanism of supply and monitoring of subsidized flour and reviewed proposals to reduce the prices of essential commodities, especially ghee and sugar.

Sardar Owais Leghari, Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, Bilal Yaseen, Nadeem Kamran, Zeeshan Rafiq, Ramzan Siddique Bhatti, Hafiz Mian Muhammad Noman, chief secretary, IG police, secretaries of relevant departments and senior officials attended the meeting.

