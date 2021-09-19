UrduPoint.com

CM Directs To Launch Effective Anti-dengue Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 08:50 PM

CM directs to launch effective anti-dengue campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to launch an effective anti-dengue campaign across the province and asked the relevant departments and agencies to perform their duties in an active manner in this regard.

According to official sources here, CM further directed that 100 percent implementation on the anti-dengue plan should be ensured and warned that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Usman Buzdar also directed commissioners and deputy commissioners to mobilize field teams for anti-dengue drive.

He said that quality treatment should be provided to the dengue patients in the hospitals adding that all available resources should be utilized to curb dengue. He said that necessary facilities should be provided to the patients and their attendants at the dengue wards and counters in the hospitals.

