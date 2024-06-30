Open Menu

CM Directs To Launch Registration Of 'Dastak' Representatives

Umer Jamshaid Published June 30, 2024 | 08:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) On the special direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, registration of 'Dastak' representatives has been launched.

Opportunities for acquiring dignified employments for lacs of youths across Punjab will be generated with the launching of this laudable step for the public facilitation. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said," We will gradually expand the scope of 'Maryam Ki Dastak program' to all the districts. Work has started with regard to gradually increasing the services of 'Maryam Ki Dastak program' from 10 to 65. People will be provided all services at their doorsteps instead of frequently visiting various offices."

She added," Dastak Program will not only provide services to people by sitting at their homes but also eliminate corruption and exploitation. Punjab has stepped into the revolutionary era of digitilisation and we will introduce further positive and highly useful changes.

We are bringing a lot of ease among the lives of the people with the help information technology and artificial intelligence."

She added," Lacs of youth representatives will render their services as a facilitator in the 'Maryam Ki Dastak Program.' The youths can earn thousands of rupees with dignity with the provision of 'Dastak' services. Original CNIC, minimum 18 years age, intermediate as minimum education and mobile phone along with an internet are essential to meet the eligibility criteria for becoming 'Dastak' representatives."

The CM said," A clearance certificate from the relevant police station, a personal motorcycle and holding a valid license will be mandatory to meet the eligibility criteria for being a 'Dastak' representative. The 'Dastak' representatives on being selected on merit will also be imparted training."

