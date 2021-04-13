UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Directs To Make Price Control Mechanism More Effective

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 07:20 PM

CM directs to make price control mechanism more effective

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday directed to make the price control mechanism more effective for providing relief to the masses.

In a statement, the CM expressed satisfaction that essential items were being provided to the consumers at three-year-old rates in 313 Ramadan bazaars. Sugar was available at a subsidized rate of Rs 68 per kg, he added.

The CM said ample stock of sugar was available and no one would be allowed to increase its rate. Similarly, flour was also available at a subsidized rate.

The chief minister announced to check rates in Ramadan bazaars by conducting surprise visits and emphasised that no one would be allowed to sell substandard items in Ramadan bazaars.

The Ramadan bazaars would be monitored at every level and the government would overcome the menace of price hike, he warned. No one would be allowed to exploit the poor and an increase in the rates of essential items would not be tolerated, he further said.

The CM assured to take necessary steps to save the common man from the effects of price-hike, adding that steps taken for overcoming price-hike were yielding results.

The government would continue to work for saving the general public from price-hike, assured the CM.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Poor Punjab Man Price From Government Ramadan Usman Buzdar Flour

Recent Stories

47 minutes ago

Driving the FinTech Revolution: UPaisa and Abacus ..

49 minutes ago

Vivo Pakistan Announces Contactless Customer Suppo ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Sudan explore boosting economic cooperation

2 hours ago

Pakistan, Germany to boost bilateral economic ties ..

2 hours ago

Indonesia’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to be co ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.