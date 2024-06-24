CM Directs To Make Rehabilitation Centres Functional For Recovery Of Drug Addicts
Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2024 | 05:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) A meeting presided over by Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Monday decided to formulate a committee under the chairmanship of secretary social welfare department to make functional the rehabilitation centers for the recovery of drug-affected persons.
The committee was directed to prepare comprehensive proposals for eradicating drugs and rehabilitation of addicted persons within a week and present it in the next meeting.
The chief minister directed to establish separate rehabilitation centers for treatment of women suffering from drug addiction.
He also ordered that a plan for the establishment of residential rehabilitation center with a capacity of 2500 people in Quetta and further measures for eradicating drugs.
Addressing the meeting, Sarfraz Bugti said that measures for the prevention of menace of drug which was spreading rapidly in the society, were indispensable on an emergency basis.
The chief minister reiterated his commitment to establish more rehabilitation centers with the support of welfare organizations to tackle the menace in the province.
He stressed that along with the rehabilitation of drug addicts, it was also important to take action against drug dealers to eradicate the menace from the society.
Balochistan Minster for Home Mir Ziaullah Langau, Parliamentary Secretary for Social Welfare Haji Wali Muhammad Noorzai, Parliamentary Secretary Excise and Taxation Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri, Secretary Social Welfare Abdul Rehman Buzdar, Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Saleem, IG Police Balochistan Abdul Khalique Shaikh, Commander Anti-Narcotics Force Balochistan Brig Adnan Danish Khan, Secretary Excise and Taxation Sayed Zafar Ali Bukhari, Director General Social Welfare Shabir Ahmed Badini and Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat and other officials concerned were present in the meeting.
