CM Directs To Provide Health Facilities To People Injured In Noshki Incident

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2025 | 11:16 PM

CM directs to provide health facilities to people injured in Noshki incident

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic accident that took place in Noshki and directed to expedite the relief activities immediately

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic accident that took place in Noshki and directed to expedite the relief activities immediately.

He also directed that the injured be provided with immediate and quality medical facilities so that their speedy recovery could be ensured.

The Chief Minister said that Provincial Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar is personally supervising all stages of the treatment of the injured and a close watch is being kept on every aspect.

While issuing an order for a complete and transparent investigation into the Nushki incident, he made it clear that no negligence would be tolerated.

The CM directed the concerned institutions to take immediate and comprehensive preventive measures to prevent such tragic tragedies in the future.

He instructed the health department officials to provide all possible support and guidance to the injured along with their caregivers and relatives.

The CM ordered that all available resources would be utilized to ensure the speedy recovery of the injured and help should be ensured for the affected families.

He said that the government would not leave the affected families alone and would provide them with assistance and support at every level.

