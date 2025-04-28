CM Directs To Provide Health Facilities To People Injured In Noshki Incident
Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2025 | 11:16 PM
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic accident that took place in Noshki and directed to expedite the relief activities immediately
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic accident that took place in Noshki and directed to expedite the relief activities immediately.
He also directed that the injured be provided with immediate and quality medical facilities so that their speedy recovery could be ensured.
The Chief Minister said that Provincial Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar is personally supervising all stages of the treatment of the injured and a close watch is being kept on every aspect.
While issuing an order for a complete and transparent investigation into the Nushki incident, he made it clear that no negligence would be tolerated.
The CM directed the concerned institutions to take immediate and comprehensive preventive measures to prevent such tragic tragedies in the future.
He instructed the health department officials to provide all possible support and guidance to the injured along with their caregivers and relatives.
The CM ordered that all available resources would be utilized to ensure the speedy recovery of the injured and help should be ensured for the affected families.
He said that the government would not leave the affected families alone and would provide them with assistance and support at every level.
Recent Stories
Iran minister blames 'negligence' for port blast that killed 65
Experts term 'Widow Card' landmark step to empower underprivileged women
Killer gets capital punishment
Chairperson BISP visits Chakwal and Talagang, directs enhanced support for benef ..
CM directs to provide health facilities to people injured in Noshki incident
Liaqat Lehri for provision latest travel facilities to people
First Hajj flight to depart on April 29
PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs
Tennis: Madrid Open ATP/WTA results -- collated
ACT Alliance lauds FBR for crackdown on Illegal trade
Stock markets diverge amid trade hopes, ahead of earnings
Man kills elder brother over domestic issue
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Experts term 'Widow Card' landmark step to empower underprivileged women2 minutes ago
-
Killer gets capital punishment2 minutes ago
-
Chairperson BISP visits Chakwal and Talagang, directs enhanced support for beneficiaries5 minutes ago
-
CM directs to provide health facilities to people injured in Noshki incident2 minutes ago
-
Liaqat Lehri for provision latest travel facilities to people2 minutes ago
-
First Hajj flight to depart on April 2915 minutes ago
-
PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs20 minutes ago
-
ACT Alliance lauds FBR for crackdown on Illegal trade15 minutes ago
-
Man kills elder brother over domestic issue15 minutes ago
-
Kisan Ittehad holds rally against India36 minutes ago
-
Govt aims to empower youth financially through PMYP: Rana Mashhood36 minutes ago
-
Sovereign rights over rivers are non-negotiable: Senator Siddiqui warns India36 minutes ago