CM Directs To Reduce POL Expenditure By 35% In Govt Departments

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2022 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has directed all departments and organizations to reduce use of POL expenditure by 35% in the wake of recent unusual spike in petroleum products.

A letter from CM Secretariat to Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa says that provincial government was focusing on good governance and service delivery to the general public.

In this context and with unusual spike in petroleum products prices witnessed since the last couple of weeks, which put high pressure on the resources of the government, chief minister has directed to reduce the POL expenditure of the all provincial government departments, institutions and organization by levying a 35 percent cut in their POL expenses with immediate effect. These measures will the provincial government to sustain the financial pressure due to hike in the prices of the petroleum products.

