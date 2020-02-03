CM directs to resolve matter of issuance of number plates to vehicles

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday directed to immediately resolve the matter regarding provision of number plates to vehicles in Punjab.

He issued these direction while presiding over a meeting of Excise and Taxation department.

He said that provision of number plates was the basic responsibility of the Excise and Taxation department, adding, the department should take practical steps instead of wasting time in file work.

He said that not getting timely number plates by vehicle owners was a question mark on the performance of the Excise department, adding that no negligence and incompetence would be tolerated in this regard.

Usman Buzdar further said, "We are the custodians of national exchequer and will protect each and every penny of the public."Secretary E&T, Secretary Law, MD PPRA, Principal Secretary to CM, Secretary Coordination and other concerned officials were present on the occasion.