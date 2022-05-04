CM directs to restore traffic on routes leading towards Murree

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has directed the Rawalpindi Division Commissioner and RPO to restore traffic on routes leading towards Murree.

According to official sources here on Wednesday, the CM said that ban on entrance of vehicles against fixed number in Murree should be strictly implemented.

Traffic should be restored through effective management, he added.

Hamza Shahbaz said that additional strength of police should be deployed for restoration of traffic. He further said that proper control room and information desk should be set up to facilitate tourists.

He directed the relevant authorities to keep him updated regarding the situation.