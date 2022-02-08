UrduPoint.com

CM Directs To Start Elevated Expressway Project

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2022 | 07:47 PM

CM directs to start elevated expressway project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to start the elevated expressway project in the provincial metropolis without delay saying it would reduce traffic congestion on the canal and Multan roads.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting on the elevated expressway project held under his chair at CM Office. Progress on different ongoing development projects of LDA was reviewed.

The chief minister said the elevated expressway would provide an easy access to commuters to reach the motorway.

Such projects were necessary in view of the growing population as elevated expressway would reduce traffic congestion on busy roads by 65%, he said. The ongoing projects in the city should be completed within the stipulated time, he added.

DG LDA Ahmad Aziz Tarar briefed about the project.

Provincial Minister for Housing Asad Khokhar, Chairman P&D, secretaries of housing, finance and local government departments, principal secretary to CM and others attended the meeting.

