CM Directs To Take All Possible Steps For Law & Order

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

CM directs to take all possible steps for law & order

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday directed to take all possible measures to maintain law and order.

He said this during a meeting with Law Minister Raja Basharat who called on the CM at his office to discuss public interest legislation. The both also discussed overall law and order situation and steps taken for the protection of life and property of people.

The CM said the supremacy of law should be maintained at every cost as no violation would be tolerated.

The CM maintained that the opposition remained busy in aimless agitation while the PTI government diligently was serving the masses. The PDM leadership had lost its credibility and those claiming of holding long march would face defeat as people will not become a part of any attempt to hinder the development process, he stressed.

On this occasion, the law minister said every step had been taken to ensure supremacyof law, adding that more steps will also be taken. The opposition should avoid dividingthe nation, he said.

