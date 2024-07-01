CM directs to transport bodies of tourists killed in Neelum valley accident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has directed the concerned authorities to transport the bodies of two tourists who were killed in a road accident in Neelum Valley, Azad Jammu Kashmir, to their native city of D.I. Khan.

Following the Chief Minister's instructions, two ambulances from the KP government have reached Neelum Valley to facilitate the transport.

The bodies will be handed over to their heirs in D.I. Khan.