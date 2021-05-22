UrduPoint.com
CM directs utilising communication strategies to aware people about Sehat Card benefits

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed officials of health and information departments to devise an effective strategy to aware people about free treatment under Sehat Card Plus scheme

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed officials of health and information departments to devise an effective strategy to aware people about free treatment under Sehat Card Plus scheme.

He was chairing a meeting regarding Sehat Card Plus Scheme here Saturday that among others was attended by provincial cabinet members including Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Akbar Ayub and Kamran Bangash and high ups of Information and Health Departments.

He said that mass communication strategies and social media platforms should be utilised to aware people about benefits and facilities under Sehat Card scheme that is a flagship and revolutionary step of provincial government.

Mahmood khan said that Sihat Card Plus Scheme was a public friendly initiative of the provincial government under which free treatment facilities were being provided to 100 percent population of the province and added that provincial government is planning to include free treatment of more ailments under the scheme to make it a comprehensive package of social health protection.

The Chief Minister remarked that liver transplant would be included in Sihat Card Plus Scheme in the upcoming financial budget.

