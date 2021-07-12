CM directs WASA, admin to remain alert to deal with monsoon spell

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directed the Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA) and districts administrations to remain fully alert to deal with monsoon rain.

In a statement, he said that the WASA and administration should utilize all resources to drain out rainwater in a minimum period.

The CM directed that early disposal of rainwater from low lying areas be ensured. He made it clear that no negligence would be tolerated in the early disposal of rainwater so that citizens may not face any difficulty.

Similarly, WASA, traffic and administration officials should remain alert in the field to ensure smooth flow of traffic, he said.

"I am personally monitoring the rain situation and the arrangements made for the disposable rainwaterin different areas", he added.