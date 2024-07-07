Open Menu

CM Directs WASA, Administration To Remain Alert Amid Rains

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2024 | 06:20 PM

CM directs WASA, administration to remain alert amid rains

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has put the administration on high alert in view of possible rains across the province.

The chief minister directed to undertake preventive and essential administrative measures in view of urban flooding. The CM directed the DG Khan administration to take necessary measures in view of the likely danger of the hill torrents. She directed the commissioners, deputy commissioners and WASA officials to remain proactive to ensure prompt water drainage. 

She said that diligent efforts being made for timely water drainage in Lahore are praiseworthy. The relevant officers should remain in the field till complete water drainage. The administration and WASA officials should remain vigilant and proactive in this regard. All resources should be utilised for water drainage. Rain water should not remain accumulated and stagnant at any place for long. Implementation on the PDMA's SOPs  should be ensured effectively in order to cope up with the flood situation.

The CM added that it is the foremost responsibility of the government to protect the life and property of the citizens and it will be ensured under any circumstance.  Life and property of the people of the catchment areas should be ensured as well. Pre-emptive measures should be taken for the protection of livestock in rural areas.

She said provision of timely assistance and relief to the affectees should be ensured in the flood situation. The Assembly Members should effectively oversee rescue and relief operations in the possible flood situation. An awareness should be imparted among the citizens with regard to preventing themselves from the electrocution incidents.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif appealed to citizens to disallow young children going near bare electric wires and poles. She directed to undertake timely rescue and relief activities in case of an emergency.

