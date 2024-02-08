CM Discuss Election Arrangements With Provincial Election Commissioner
Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 08:34 PM
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to the Provincial Election Commission
Office here on Thursday.
Provincial Election Commissioner Ejaz Ahmad Chohan accorded a welcome to the CM on his
arrival at the Provincial Election Commission Office.
The CM and the Provincial Election Commissioner held a meeting in which complete satisfaction
was expressed over making excellent arrangements for holding general elections in a peaceful
environment across the province.
Mohsin Naqvi, while expressing his views, thanked Allah, The Almighty, that polling was held in a peaceful
manner across Punjab, adding that excellent coordination remained between all the relevant
provincial departments and the Provincial Election Commission.
The law and order situation remained under control on the whole owing to excellent steps
being taken by the Punjab government across the province. The electorates used their right
to vote in an independent manner, he added.
