CM Discuss Election Arrangements With Provincial Election Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 08:34 PM

CM discuss election arrangements with Provincial Election Commissioner

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to the Provincial Election Commission

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to the Provincial Election Commission

Office here on Thursday.

Provincial Election Commissioner Ejaz Ahmad Chohan accorded a welcome to the CM on his

arrival at the Provincial Election Commission Office.

The CM and the Provincial Election Commissioner held a meeting in which complete satisfaction

was expressed over making excellent arrangements for holding general elections in a peaceful

environment across the province.

Mohsin Naqvi, while expressing his views, thanked Allah, The Almighty, that polling was held in a peaceful

manner across Punjab, adding that excellent coordination remained between all the relevant

provincial departments and the Provincial Election Commission.

The law and order situation remained under control on the whole owing to excellent steps

being taken by the Punjab government across the province. The electorates used their right

to vote in an independent manner, he added.

