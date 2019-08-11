CM discusses basic facilities for urban, rural areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday presided over a meeting at his office, which decided to launch a new programme for provision of basic facilities in urban and rural areas.

The chief minister, while giving approval of the programme, said that Rs 25 billion would be spent on the programme, which would improve sanitation, sewerage and clean drinking water systems in cities and villages.

Dysfunctional water supply and sewerage schemes would be made functional and machinery would be purchased to improve sanitation, he added.

The chief minister directed the officials concerned to sort out issues for early implementation of the programme, adding that he wanted development of every city and village and more funds had been allocated for backward areas in the current budget.

The people would be given their rights by providing them with basic facilities, he assured.

Chief Secretary, Planning and Development Chairman, Communications secretary, principal secretary to chief minister, law secretary, Local Government secretary, Finance special secretary, Information secretary, head of Special Monitoring Unit and other officers concerned attended the meeting.