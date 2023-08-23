CM discusses discusses NHA projects with federal minister in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Ali Mardan Khan Domki Wednesday held a meeting with Caretaker Federal Minister for Communications Ashraf Tarar and discussed the ongoing National Highway Authority's (NHA) schemes in the province.

The NHA's Member South briefed the federal minister during his visit to Quetta on the progress of construction, rehabilitation and expansion of national highways of in the province.

The federal minister said that he was visiting Balochistan on the instructions of the caretaker prime minister to complete the construction work of highways on priority.

Ashraf Tarar said that the completion of the N-50 Quetta-Zhob, Quetta-Jacobabad and N-25 Quetta-Karachi projects was the priority of the government.

"All these projects will be put on the fast track. The construction work on Pinjra bridge on Quetta-Sibi highway will be initiated by next month while the work on the expansion of Quetta's Western Bypass has been accelerated," he added.

He said that the PC-1 of the highway construction project from Kolpur to Jacobabad had been approved.

"NHA will spend a large chunk of the available funds in Balochistan," he added.

He said that immediate restoration of the affected bridges of Quetta-Karachi highway was important as the people were facing severe problems due to the affected bridges on the highway.

The federal minister directed the member NHA to take measures to restore the affected bridges on emergency basis.