Open Menu

CM Discusses Discusses NHA Projects With Federal Minister In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2023 | 03:50 PM

CM discusses discusses NHA projects with federal minister in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Ali Mardan Khan Domki Wednesday held a meeting with Caretaker Federal Minister for Communications Ashraf Tarar and discussed the ongoing National Highway Authority's (NHA) schemes in the province.

The NHA's Member South briefed the federal minister during his visit to Quetta on the progress of construction, rehabilitation and expansion of national highways of in the province.

The federal minister said that he was visiting Balochistan on the instructions of the caretaker prime minister to complete the construction work of highways on priority.

Ashraf Tarar said that the completion of the N-50 Quetta-Zhob, Quetta-Jacobabad and N-25 Quetta-Karachi projects was the priority of the government.

"All these projects will be put on the fast track. The construction work on Pinjra bridge on Quetta-Sibi highway will be initiated by next month while the work on the expansion of Quetta's Western Bypass has been accelerated," he added.

He said that the PC-1 of the highway construction project from Kolpur to Jacobabad had been approved.

"NHA will spend a large chunk of the available funds in Balochistan," he added.

He said that immediate restoration of the affected bridges of Quetta-Karachi highway was important as the people were facing severe problems due to the affected bridges on the highway.

The federal minister directed the member NHA to take measures to restore the affected bridges on emergency basis.

Related Topics

Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Quetta Visit Mardan Progress Jacobabad NHA National University All From Government

Recent Stories

COP28 affirms Arab role in tackling climate change ..

COP28 affirms Arab role in tackling climate change: Expert

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan will not surrender radicalization, extrem ..

Pakistan will not surrender radicalization, extremism: Caretaker PM

55 minutes ago
 UAE President issues law on Abu Dhabi&#039;s punit ..

UAE President issues law on Abu Dhabi&#039;s punitive, correctional establishmen ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs launches social initiative for labor ..

Dubai Customs launches social initiative for laborers

2 hours ago
 GCC revealed as top export and re-export market fo ..

GCC revealed as top export and re-export market for Dubai Chamber of Commerce me ..

2 hours ago
 Caretaker govt, IMF discuss strategy to mitigate c ..

Caretaker govt, IMF discuss strategy to mitigate circular debt in gas sector

2 hours ago
Geostrategic collaboration Exploring the Pak-China ..

Geostrategic collaboration Exploring the Pak-China-Iran Nexus.Trilateral command ..

2 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah leads UAE delegation to So ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah leads UAE delegation to South Africa for 15th BRICS Summ ..

2 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi participates in cardiovascular stu ..

Sultan AlNeyadi participates in cardiovascular study to examine cardiorespirator ..

2 hours ago
 SC takes up Imran Khan's appeal against IHC order ..

SC takes up Imran Khan's appeal against IHC order in Thoshakhana case

2 hours ago
 Rupee continues decline amidst economic uncertaint ..

Rupee continues decline amidst economic uncertainty

3 hours ago
 Peaceful transition of power top priority, says PM ..

Peaceful transition of power top priority, says PM Kakar

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan