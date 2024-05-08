Open Menu

CM Discusses Investment Opportunities With Turkmen Ambassador

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2024 | 08:56 PM

Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan Atadjan Nurlyevich Movlamov called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, here on Wednesday

The CM discussed with the ambassador various possibilities of increasing cooperation between Punjab and Turkmenistan for promotion of trade and investment. “Turkmenistan is Pakistan’s brotherly country, we want Turkmenistan to benefit from Punjab’s rewarding investment opportunities in energy, industry, livestock and agriculture,” she said.

The CM said that trade in textile, pharmaceutical, agriculture and livestock sectors can be increased.

She also reviewed various suggestions to strengthen bilateral relations between Punjab and Turkmenistan both at governmental and people-to-people levels.

The ambassador congratulated Maryam Nawaz on being elected the first female chief minister of Punjab, and appreciated her vision for promotion of bilateral trade and investment relations.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

