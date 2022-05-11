CM discusses water supply shortage with federal minister

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz held a telephonic talk with the Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khurshid Shah in which matters relating to shortage of water and water supply across Punjab especially to South Punjab came under discussion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz held a telephonic talk with the Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khurshid Shah in which matters relating to shortage of water and water supply across Punjab especially to South Punjab came under discussion.

The chief minister demanded the provision of water supply to Punjab according to its allocated quota and emphasised that water be provided to Punjab with the same proportion in which it was provided to the other provinces, said a handout issued here.

Hamza Shahbaz underscored that the whole country was facing shortage of water and joint efforts were needed to cope with this problem. "By formulating a joint strategy, we will overcome the situation created due to water shortage," he maintained.

Federal Minister Syed Khurshid Shah gave complete assurance to the CM with regard to resolving the water shortage issue as soon as possible.