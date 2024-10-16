CM dismisses collage rape allegations as fabricated

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has refuted allegations of a rape case involving a student at a private college in Lahore, stating that the claims were entirely fabricated.

The CM explained that after the story went viral, a thorough investigation was conducted over several days, confirming that no such incident had taken place.

During a press conference, she shared, "The girl's mother reached out to me, and that’s why I am addressing this issue today. The girl, falsely presented as a rape victim, has been hospitalized since October 2 due to an injury sustained at home. The under treatment daughter at ICU was being presented as a rape victim. The girl's mother requested on the phone that it is your responsibility to take care of the honour of girls. Such news were spread on the social media, accusations were made and stories were fabricated which did not even exist. The guard who was accused in the incident was on leave and he was arrested from Sargodha for investigation. The incident did not happen and there was no eye witness as well." Students are requested to have faith in their government as their safety is her responsibility, the CM assured.

The CM said the police responded as soon as the report of the alleged rape was received, and the search for the victim girl is ongoing. "The so-called campaign was launched to mislead the students. After the failed call of protest and chaos, such a lousy plan was launched. A lousy plan was made to save the sinking, dying politics. Daughters, sisters and mothers are equally respectable. The police wanted to make the father of the girl a plaintiff to the incident but it is a matter of education of thousands of daughters," she said.

The CM stated that the Punjab government would become the plaintiff in this case. "I have thoroughly examined all the medical records and available evidence and will pursue this matter to the end, ensuring those responsible are held accountable. A storm was stirred on social media over a fabricated incident, much like a spark ignites a fire. A story of lies was concocted, one that had no basis in reality. Even the smallest details of the incident have been thoroughly investigated," she emphasized.

The CM stated, “All those facing allegations have been investigated, and I personally attended the investigation committee's meeting. As a mother, the college incident is very important to me. As the Chief Executive of the province, it is my duty to protect the honor, life, and property of 150 million people. It is our collective responsibility to expose the conspirators behind this and bring them to justice.

False stories were fabricated to incite students, and a misleading campaign was launched. Just as Pakistan hosted the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting after years, and after the failure of previous protests, a heinous plan was devised. When the country's economy improved, inflation decreased, and the stock exchange showed progress, protests and arson began. It is my responsibility to safeguard the honor and reputation of 150 million people with various ideologies."

She mentioned that a child injured in a traffic accident in Gujrat was made a victim of police violence. Child injured due to collision with police van, driver and accomplice were arrested immediately. “I have taken update of all the situation till the completion of child’s surgery. People posing as students have been brought to spread chaos in Gujrat.” In Gujrat, children were suddenly lured to the streets. Indiscriminate action would be taken against all who are involved in spreading falsehood, she added.

She said, "On May 9, they sat quietly with their children. Those involved in this heinous act will not go scot-free, and the records of all the accounts involved in the incident have been unearthed. The accusing vlogger has changed his stance, and those who were supposed to be arrested have fled, leaving their father in distress and difficulties."

The CM accused the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Chief Minister of using public resources to attack Punjab, an unprecedented act of one province attacking another. She thanked the people of Punjab for rejecting the call of the "anarchy party" and condemned the disruption during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting. Maryam Nawaz criticized those opposing the Defamation Law to protect their lies and emphasized that her priority is maintaining law and order. She reaffirmed that politics is about development and service, calling on the people of KPK to recognize their rights. The CM also highlighted how PTI-linked social media accounts were spreading unrest and vowed to take action against those responsible for fabricating false stories. She emphasized that children were misled and called for justice, warning that no one involved in such conspiracies will be spared.

