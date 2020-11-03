UrduPoint.com
CM Displeased Over Firdous Market Underpass Project Delay

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 07:00 PM

CM displeased over Firdous Market underpass project delay

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Firdous Market underpass project unannounced on Monday late night and expressed displeasure over delay in the completion of works.

Taking action upon the complaints of traders, the chief engineer was removed from the post, while DG and Additional DG of Lahore Development Authority were issued show-cause notices, said a hand out issued here.The CM said that a final deadline be given and issued directions for early completion of the project. He warned that delay would not be tolerated.

He directed the project director to immediately solve the traders' problems as shopkeepers complained that filth and stagnant water had made the business activities difficult.

The shopkeepers thanked the Chief Minister for his proactive approach. While showing displeasure over the insensitivity of LDA and WASA, the CM regretted that the concerned officials were oblivious of their duties. The Chief Minister said that he was deeply saddened over officers' impassiveness towards the public welfare project.

