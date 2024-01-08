Open Menu

CM Displeased With CBD Flyover Project Delay

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2024 | 08:59 PM

CM displeased with CBD flyover project delay

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted an extensive visit to CBD Punjab Boulevard, scrutinizing the ongoing construction at Main Boulevard and the Walton Road Railway Crossing Flyover Project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted an extensive visit to CBD Punjab Boulevard, scrutinizing the ongoing construction at Main Boulevard and the Walton Road Railway Crossing Flyover Project.

Expressing concern over project delays and unresolved issues, the chief minister voiced displeasure about the 22-day setback and emphasized the need for timely completion.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the progress, Naqvi questioned the delay and urged immediate resolution of any outstanding issues. He emphasized the preciousness of each day and underscored the urgency of adhering to the project timeline. Naqvi specifically noted the absence of work on the bridge connecting Lahore Bridge.

Reprimanding the authorities, the chief minister directed them to expedite the project for the citizens' convenience. He reviewed the project's status and instructed the utilization of all necessary resources to ensure its early completion.

Naqvi highlighted the significance of CBD Punjab Boulevard, Kalma Chowk to Walton Road, for providing easy access to CBD Punjab, Quaid District, and CBD Punjab Baab District.

Briefing on the project's progress, officials from CBD and NESPAK mentioned the completion of 130 out of 148 piles for the CBD Punjab Boulevard Walton Road Railway Crossing Flyover. They reported ongoing casting of girders and MSC wall, with 70 percent completion of girders for the Walton Road Railway Crossing Flyover. Additionally, the sub-base water bound and top base of CBD Punjab Boulevard reached 100 percent completion. The Walton Road Railway Crossing Flyover is designed with two-way three lanes.

Provincial ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Secretary Housing, Commissioner Lahore, CCPO, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, and other officials were present.

Related Topics

Lahore Resolution Chief Minister Punjab Water Visit Road Progress Nasir All From Top Housing

Recent Stories

SAU and IEEE Karachi launch first international hu ..

SAU and IEEE Karachi launch first international humanitarian technology conferen ..

27 seconds ago
 British High Commissioner Jane Marriott meets Nawa ..

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott meets Nawaz Sharif

3 minutes ago
 SC adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till third week o ..

SC adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till third week of February

3 minutes ago
 DC visits polio fixed points, inspected polio camp ..

DC visits polio fixed points, inspected polio campaign

3 minutes ago
 Tribunal reserves verdict on appeal against accept ..

Tribunal reserves verdict on appeal against acceptance of Nawaz Sharif's nominat ..

9 minutes ago
 CM condoles loss of lives in Bajaur blast

CM condoles loss of lives in Bajaur blast

9 minutes ago
CM orders to complete Manawan Cancer Hospital this ..

CM orders to complete Manawan Cancer Hospital this month

9 minutes ago
 Polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana ..

Polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana Division

3 minutes ago
 New US lunar lander runs into technical problem: c ..

New US lunar lander runs into technical problem: company

3 minutes ago
 PM congratulates Sheikh Hasina on re-election

PM congratulates Sheikh Hasina on re-election

3 minutes ago
 CM inspects Ring Road project, orders timely compl ..

CM inspects Ring Road project, orders timely completion

3 minutes ago
 MQM-P to participate in general elections: Zafar S ..

MQM-P to participate in general elections: Zafar Siddiqui

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan