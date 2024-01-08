CM displeased with CBD flyover project delay

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted an extensive visit to CBD Punjab Boulevard, scrutinizing the ongoing construction at Main Boulevard and the Walton Road Railway Crossing Flyover Project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted an extensive visit to CBD Punjab Boulevard, scrutinizing the ongoing construction at Main Boulevard and the Walton Road Railway Crossing Flyover Project.

Expressing concern over project delays and unresolved issues, the chief minister voiced displeasure about the 22-day setback and emphasized the need for timely completion.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the progress, Naqvi questioned the delay and urged immediate resolution of any outstanding issues. He emphasized the preciousness of each day and underscored the urgency of adhering to the project timeline. Naqvi specifically noted the absence of work on the bridge connecting Lahore Bridge.

Reprimanding the authorities, the chief minister directed them to expedite the project for the citizens' convenience. He reviewed the project's status and instructed the utilization of all necessary resources to ensure its early completion.

Naqvi highlighted the significance of CBD Punjab Boulevard, Kalma Chowk to Walton Road, for providing easy access to CBD Punjab, Quaid District, and CBD Punjab Baab District.

Briefing on the project's progress, officials from CBD and NESPAK mentioned the completion of 130 out of 148 piles for the CBD Punjab Boulevard Walton Road Railway Crossing Flyover. They reported ongoing casting of girders and MSC wall, with 70 percent completion of girders for the Walton Road Railway Crossing Flyover. Additionally, the sub-base water bound and top base of CBD Punjab Boulevard reached 100 percent completion. The Walton Road Railway Crossing Flyover is designed with two-way three lanes.

Provincial ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Secretary Housing, Commissioner Lahore, CCPO, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, and other officials were present.