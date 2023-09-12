Open Menu

CM Distributes 32 Plots Allotments Letters Among Police�martyred Families

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2023 | 05:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :Punjab Interim Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, disbursed 32 allotment letters of plots�among the families of police martyred at South Punjab Secretariat here on Tuesday.

He announced not to charge possession and transfer fees from the families in this connection. He met the heirs of the police martyr and consoled them.

Speaking on the occasion the CM termed armed forces and police martyred heroes saying that alive nations never forget their heroes. He commended the services of the police for maintaining�law and order in the province adding that the force had acted with gallantry for eradicating dacoits from the Kacha area.

Provincial Minister, Azfar Ali Nasir, IGP, Dr Usman Anwar, ACS South Punjab, Saqib Zaffar, Addl IG South Punjab, Maqsood ul Hassan, Commissioner Multan Division, Aamir Khattak,RPO, Sohail Chaudhary and other officials were present.� � � � � ��

