CM Distributes Allotment Letters Among Landless Farmers Of Cholistan
Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2024 | 11:18 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi distributed allocation letters for 12.5 acres of land to 26,000 landless farmers in Bahawalpur. The allocation of land to Cholistan farmers is poised to uplift the impoverished community and pave the way for prosperity.
Under this transformative initiative, each farmer has been granted a lease for 12.5 acres of land for a period of five years. This momentous decision addresses the long-standing grievance of the underprivileged farmers spanning three districts in south Punjab, namely Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, and Bahawalpur, according to a handout issued here Monday.
The occasion holds immense importance for the Bahawalpur division, commemorating a historic day for the Cholistanis. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed heartfelt congratulations to the landless farmers of Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, and Bahawalnanger for securing their rightful allotment.
CM Naqvi shed light on the protracted journey, revealing that the land allocation process for the Cholistanis had been pending since 1978. With this breakthrough, the entire expanse of Cholistan is poised for cultivation, transforming once-barren lands into lush greenery, complemented by the availability of canal water, he said.
Anticipating a positive ripple effect, Mr Naqvi expressed confidence that farmers would cultivate this allocated land in the upcoming crop season. The event witnessed the presence of key dignitaries, including the IG police, chairman P&D, secretary C&W, secretary health, commissioner Bahawalpur and others.
