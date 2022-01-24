CM distributes awards among best performing police officials

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar during his visit to the Central Police Office distributed certificates of appreciation and cash prizes among the officers and personnel who showed excellent performance during their duties.

RPO Gujranwala Imran Ahmar, DPO Sialkot Omar Saeed Malik, SDPO Saddar Sialkot were given certificates of appreciation while SHO PS Agoki and Warden Sialkot police were given 50,000 cash along with certificates.

Similarly, DPO Khushab Muhammad Naveed was awarded a certificate of appreciation for resolving the case of the kidnapping of a minor for ransom and SHO Joharabad, who was part of his team, was given 100,000 cash and certificate.

Nowshera, Mitha Tiwana and City Joharabad SHOs were awarded Rs 50,000 each along with certificates of appreciation.

Rewards were given to four Rawalpindi police personnel for solving the case of abduction and murder of Wajiha Swati, a Pakistani-American. SHO Morgah and sub-inspector Nasir Mumtaz were given Rs 50,000 and certificates while head constable Yasir Nouman and constable Jabber Hussain were given Rs.30,000 each along with certificates.