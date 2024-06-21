CM distributes certificates among sanitary workers over excellent cleanliness on Eid

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2024 | 10:13 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Friday paid tributes to chief officers and distributed commendation certificates among the sanitary workers on account of making excellent cleanliness arrangements on Eid, at the Chief Minister’s office
While addressing the ceremony Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said, "I am happy to sit among the heroes. I did not spend Eid with my family and oversaw cleanliness arrangement across Punjab as well as undertook its monitoring. I am pleased that Allah Almighty has blessed me with an opportunity to serve the people across Punjab."
The CM said, "Everyone acknowledge and appreciate on making excellent cleanliness arrangements on Eid in Punjab. The roads were washed in such a manner as if to clean a house, and rose water was sprinkled on the roads to do away with the stinking smell. We have to keep our country, province, and city neat and clean."
Maryam Nawaz said, "We are introducing waste management system in all the districts of Punjab and will provide resources as well.
Cleanliness is observed not only in the urban areas but in the rural areas as well."
Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique, while giving a briefing on the “Suthra Punjab Mission”, apprised that 1 lakh 80 thousand tonnes of waste was disposed of on all 3 days of Eid.
The animal waste of 1.8 million animals was disposed of in an appropriate manner. More than 32 thousand biodegradable bags were distributed and 55 thousand sanitary workers performed their duties in a severe hot weather, he added.
Provincial Information Minister Azma Zahid Bokhari, Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique, Special Assistants - Zeeshan Malik, Rashid Nasrullah - , MPA Sania Ashiq, Chairman LWMC Malik Bilal Zulfiqar Khokhar, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Daal, secretaries, officials of local government and LWMC participated while commissioners of Faisalabad, DG Khan Bahawalpur, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal and Gujranwala participated via video link.
