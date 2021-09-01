UrduPoint.com

CM Distributes Commendatory Certificates Among Police Officers

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 06:10 PM

CM distributes commendatory certificates among police officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday gave away commendatory certificates to police officers in his office for their best performance.

The certificates were awarded to RPO DG Khan Muhammad Faisal Rana, DPO Omer Saeed Malik, SP (Investigations) Hassan Javed Bhatti, DSP (Saddar Circle) Nasir Ali Saqib, Sub-Inspector Jaffar Habib, ASIs Jawad Ahmed and Arshad Ali of DG Khan Division.

The CM appreciated their performance and termed those working for the protection of life & property of people as heroes.

The government will continue to encourage the best performers as redressal of grievances of the oppressed was the responsibility of the police department, he added.

The RPOs and DPOs should continue to monitor police stations, he instructed and expressed the satisfaction that special cells had been set up in every district to eliminate violence against women.

IG Police Inam Ghani said police stations were monitored through CCTV cameras andopen courts were being started while following corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Principal Secretary to CM was also present.

