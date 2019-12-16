CM distributes compensatory cheques among NW businessmen

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Khan on Monday distributed compensatory cheques among the affectees of war on terror in North Waziristan (NW).

The Chief Minister handed over compensatory cheques amounting to Rs 500 million to affected traders of North Waziristan and said the government would do its best to rehabilitate and reestablish the trader community of this once terrorism affected area.

He added that KP government would never let down its people.

The sacrifices rendered by the tribal people would never be forgotten as these have become an integral part of our history. Within next ten days, the CM said representatives from our tribal belt would be inducted in provincial cabinet.

The Chief Minister continued that a compensatory of amount of Rs 7.

76 billion has been allocated for overall losses in North Waziristan, adding that Rs 2 billion has already been released under the head to compensate the people.

Giving a brief detail of losses and damages to property, the CM said 5654 shops were damaged or destroyed in Miran Shah Bazaar of North Waziristan for which Rs 1.69 billion have been allocated.

To compensate owners of 69 petrol pumps, the CM said Rs 3300 million have been allocated, the CM said adding, to compensate 3707 businessmen of Miran Shah, Rs 2.89 billion has been allocated while for uplift projects on 300 kanal land, Rs 2.92 billion has been allocated.

The Chief Minister further said the government would make all possible effort to compensate the losses of its people who during war on terror rendered matchless sacrifices for the cause of the nation.