CM Distributes Rs 71m Among NGOs Working For Differently-abled Persons
Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2024 | 03:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah distributed cheques worth Rs 71.252 million to NGOs working for the purchase of assistive devices for differently-abled persons.
The cheque distribution ceremony was held at the Chief Minister's House and attended by Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, Secretary of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Tauha Farooqi, heads of the NGOs and rehabilitation centers.
The Chief Minister said that his government has established rehabilitation centers for disabled persons across the province to facilitate parents to enroll their differently-abled children to become effective members of society.
The NGOs given cheques include Ida Rieu Welfare Association Rs 29.135 million, JS academy of Noor-e-Ali Trust Rs10 million, Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre (MALC) Rs11.446 million, Autism Care & Rehabilitation Organization (ACRO) Rs 1.557 million, Pakistan Association of Blind (PAB) National Rs 9.430 million, Special Children school Karsaz of Pak navy Rs 4.178 million, Imran Rehabilitation Centre (Shareef Haroon Trust) Rs 3.5 million, NGO for Development of Special Persons (NDSP) Rs 586,000 and Pakistan Wheelchair cricket Council (PWCC) Rs 1.425 million.
Recent Stories
Realme Prepares to Launch the First Ever Premium Vegan Leather Back Smartphone, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by 125 runs
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024
Constable suspended over bribe
Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association
PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsa ..
Idat case transferred to another court
PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vandalism cases
Youth drowns in swimming pool
Govt to make no compromise on national security : Barrister Aqeel
Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, traffic issues
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC pays surprise visit to Govt Ghaziabad Hospital3 minutes ago
-
CM Murad inaugurates training centre for persons with disabilities3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Bar Council delegation visits USKT4 minutes ago
-
Hot weather forecast for Sindh23 minutes ago
-
UNHCR announces major energy project to solarize 125 public facilities in Pakistan23 minutes ago
-
Man found dead in canal33 minutes ago
-
Bilawal grieves over deaths of miners in gas, labourers in firing incidents34 minutes ago
-
AJK welcomes first digital clinic, revolutionizing local health care43 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister meets Pope Francis in Vatican City43 minutes ago
-
Zero load management in IESCO being observed43 minutes ago
-
Highway Police given powers to unload excess weight from freight vehicles43 minutes ago
-
Kidnapped boy recovered Muzaffargar44 minutes ago