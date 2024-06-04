Open Menu

CM Distributes Rs 71m Among NGOs Working For Differently-abled Persons

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2024 | 03:20 PM

CM distributes Rs 71m among NGOs working for differently-abled persons

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah distributed cheques worth Rs 71.252 million to NGOs working for the purchase of assistive devices for differently-abled persons.

The cheque distribution ceremony was held at the Chief Minister's House and attended by Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, Secretary of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Tauha Farooqi, heads of the NGOs and rehabilitation centers.

The Chief Minister said that his government has established rehabilitation centers for disabled persons across the province to facilitate parents to enroll their differently-abled children to become effective members of society.

The NGOs given cheques include Ida Rieu Welfare Association Rs 29.135 million, JS academy of Noor-e-Ali Trust Rs10 million, Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre (MALC) Rs11.446 million, Autism Care & Rehabilitation Organization (ACRO) Rs 1.557 million, Pakistan Association of Blind (PAB) National Rs 9.430 million, Special Children school Karsaz of Pak navy Rs 4.178 million, Imran Rehabilitation Centre (Shareef Haroon Trust) Rs 3.5 million, NGO for Development of Special Persons (NDSP) Rs 586,000 and Pakistan Wheelchair cricket Council (PWCC) Rs 1.425 million.

