CM distributes Rs50mln among 10,000 Christian families on Easter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, for the first time in the history of Punjab, distributed Rs 50 million among 10,000 deserving Christian families across all districts of Punjab on the blissful occasion of Easter.

On special directions of Chief Minister, Parks and Horticultural Authority (PHA) has beautifully decorated and illuminated churches of Lahore for the first time on this joyous event.

Members of the Christian community are very happy on this great gesture of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and thanked her for showering love and affection to multiply their joys on Easter.