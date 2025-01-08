Open Menu

CM Distributes Scholarship Cheques Among Students In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2025 | 05:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited Sargodha on Wednesday and distributed Honhar scholarship cheques among 1,588 eligible students at the University of Sargodha.

Provincial Minister for school and Higher Education Rana Sikandar Hayat, Member National Assembly & Parliamentary Secretary for Trade and Commerce Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Provincial Minister for Usher & Zakat Punjab Rana Munawar Ghous Khan, Provincial Minister for Communication Sohaib Ahmad Bharth and other party leaders were present.

The Sargodha University management presented a guard of owner to the chief minister. Students across the division including Thal University Bhakkar, Mianwali University and Sargodha University received their cheques under the programme from the chief minister.

Maryam Nawaz, while addressing the ceremony, said the government was keen to provide the best education facilities to students without any discrimination.

She said that over 30,000 Honhar scholarships had been given to eligible students across Punjab aimed to establish the education system on modern lines.

The CM said that the net of Honhar scholarship programme was not confined to public sector educational institutions but all universities. She said she had dedicated January 2025 for students and their educational welfare.

The chief Minister said that she would distribute over one lakh laptops among eligible students across the Punjab next year.

Maryam Nawaz said the Punjab government had been providing all available resources for promotion of quality education among students. The previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government remained busy in spreading hate among public and institutions, she regretted. She said that 60 per cent population of Pakistan consisted of the youth and they should focus on getting modern education to meet the global challenges.

