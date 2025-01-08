CM Distributes Scholarship Cheques Among Students In Sargodha
Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2025 | 05:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited Sargodha on Wednesday and distributed Honhar scholarship cheques among 1,588 eligible students at the University of Sargodha.
Provincial Minister for school and Higher Education Rana Sikandar Hayat, Member National Assembly & Parliamentary Secretary for Trade and Commerce Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Provincial Minister for Usher & Zakat Punjab Rana Munawar Ghous Khan, Provincial Minister for Communication Sohaib Ahmad Bharth and other party leaders were present.
The Sargodha University management presented a guard of owner to the chief minister. Students across the division including Thal University Bhakkar, Mianwali University and Sargodha University received their cheques under the programme from the chief minister.
Maryam Nawaz, while addressing the ceremony, said the government was keen to provide the best education facilities to students without any discrimination.
She said that over 30,000 Honhar scholarships had been given to eligible students across Punjab aimed to establish the education system on modern lines.
The CM said that the net of Honhar scholarship programme was not confined to public sector educational institutions but all universities. She said she had dedicated January 2025 for students and their educational welfare.
The chief Minister said that she would distribute over one lakh laptops among eligible students across the Punjab next year.
Maryam Nawaz said the Punjab government had been providing all available resources for promotion of quality education among students. The previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government remained busy in spreading hate among public and institutions, she regretted. She said that 60 per cent population of Pakistan consisted of the youth and they should focus on getting modern education to meet the global challenges.
Recent Stories
Second cohort of Indonesian medical staff arrives at UAE floating hospital withi ..
Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi: 18 years of achievements, human empowerment
Gaddafi Stadium, National Bank Stadium near completion to host ICC Champions Tro ..
NYU Abu Dhabi launches PhD programme in Astrophysics and Space Systems
World’s Coolest Winter campaign named Strategic Partner of 1 Billion Followers ..
Apple Original Films' feature 'F1' wraps production at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
1 Billion Followers Summit marks world’s first-ever convening of all major soc ..
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open announces return of reigning champion Elena Rybakina
State taking precedence over the politics is the need of the hour. Leader Q Leag ..
Ananya Panday shares wedding plan amid rumours of relations with Walker Blanco
Supreme Committee organising IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 discusses latest preparations
Youth 4 Sustainability Hub returns to Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Tank vows to resolve public issues on priority basis2 minutes ago
-
CM distributes scholarship cheques among students in Sargodha3 minutes ago
-
Mandra Police hold 3 proclaimed offenders12 minutes ago
-
Research-based poster’s exhibition held at AIOU12 minutes ago
-
Two robbers arrested in shoot-out with police13 minutes ago
-
Sufi festival at Alhamra continues to celebrate spiritual heritage, tradition22 minutes ago
-
MPAs review performance of govt departments22 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 100-kg food items22 minutes ago
-
Resilient internet key to realizing Pakistan’s vision for boosting IT exports: Experts23 minutes ago
-
One injured as car hits oil-tanker32 minutes ago
-
UN resolution foundation of Kashmiris' struggle: Masood Khan32 minutes ago
-
Safe City launches "Meri Pehchan" service42 minutes ago